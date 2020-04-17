Roma Looking At Arsenal Star As They Plan For Life Without Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal defender Sokratis has emerged as one of the names Roma are looking at as a potential replacement for Manchester United loanee Chris Smalling.



Smalling is on loan at Roma for the season and has made waves in the Italian top flight, leading Roma to want to keep hold of him.













However, Roma currently do not have the funds to secure him on a permanent deal as Manchester United are unlikely to drop their £25m asking price.



The centre-back is also attracting interest from clubs in the Premier League.





Roma are now thinking about life without Smalling and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal’s Sokratis is one of the defenders Roma are considering signing as a replacement for the 30-year-old.







The Serie A giants are already casting their net around Europe to bring in a replacement for Smalling when he returns to Manchester United this summer.



Roma are closely considering Sokratis, who is entering the final year of his contract at Arsenal, and the Gunners could be tempted into selling him.





They are also interested in Tottenham’s Jan Vertonghen, who is out of contract this summer, and Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren, who they looked at signing last year.

