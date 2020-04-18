XRegister
X
18/04/2020 - 21:09 BST

He’s Top Player – Leverkusen MD Comments On Value of Liverpool Target Kai Havertz

 




Bayer Leverkusen managing director Fernando Carro has indicated that he is not expecting the value of Liverpool target Kai Havertz to drop despite the current suspension of football.

Havertz has admitted that he feels ready to take the next step in his career and talked up the possibility of playing abroad.  


 



Clubs such as Liverpool and Bayern Munich are interested in the attacking midfielder, but Leverkusen’s asking price has been tipped to be a major stumbling block in the current market.

The German side are eyeing a fee in the region of €100m, but most clubs are expected to be cautious about spending such sums due to the impact the suspension of football will have on their finances.
 


But Leverkusen's managing director Carro believes Havertz’s value will not drop as he is one of the top talents in world football.



And he insisted that despite the crisis, top money will be still be paid for the best players in the transfer market.

“Kai is a top player”, the Leverkusen managing director told Sky Deutschland.
 


“Top players remain valuable because there are not many of them.

“I assume the market value losses will not be reflected in the transfer fees for top players.”

Leverkusen have Havertz locked down on a contract until the summer of 2022 and he has made 139 appearances for the club across all competitions.
 