Inter Relaxed Despite Midfielder Being Linked With Liverpool, No Bid Yet

Inter are yet to receive an offer for Liverpool linked midfielder Marcelo Brozovic ahead of the summer transfer window and are relaxed about his situation.



The 27-year-old midfielder has been in fine form this season and his displays for the Nerazzurri have not gone unnoticed.













European and world champions Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move to add Brozovic to Jurgen Klopp's squad at Anfield.



Brozovic's representatives are, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, working to present Inter with an offer of €60m, which would trigger the player's buy-out clause.





However, it is also claimed that Inter are yet to receive any proposals for Brozovic, despite the strong Liverpool links.







Inter are aware that Brozovic has been attracting interest and are relaxed about the situation.



He is currently on a contract worth €3.5m per season and his representatives feel Inter should hand him a pay rise in light of his performances in Serie A.





At present, Inter's view is that Brozovic is well rewarded for his efforts.



If a €60m bid arrives on Inter’s table, the club will make a decision on whether to cash in on him or give him a new contract in order to keep him at the San Siro.

