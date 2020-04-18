It Was Right Time To Leave Manchester United – Blackburn Rovers Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Blackburn Rovers star Joe Rothwell has revealed that he felt it that it was the right time for him to leave Manchester United to take the next step in his career.



The 25-year-old joined the Red Devils when he was six and progressed through the academy system to win a professional contract at the Old Trafford club.













However, he failed to make his mark under Sir Alex Ferguson and after spending time away on loan he was sold to Oxford United in 2016.



Michael Appleton was the manager at the League One club and Rothwell admits that the 44-year-old's association with the Manchester giants made the move easier for him.





Rothwell also felt that it was the right time for him to leave Old Trafford, with a number of clubs showing keen interest in securing his services.







"I joined when I was five or six, and went right through and ended up leaving when I was 21", Rothwell told his club's official site.



"I had some ups and downs during that time, I left home when I was 12 to move into digs, I moved schools and then it came to a point when I felt it was the right time to leave.





"There was interest from a few clubs to be fair. It was a matter of going round and looking.



"I knew the manager of Oxford at the time, Michael Appleton, who had links with United.



"And from the first time I met him, I felt it was probably the right place for me to go and try to develop.



"He said that he would allow me to use Oxford as a stepping stone in a way."



Rothwell left Oxford United to join Blackburn Rovers in 2018 and has since been at Ewood Park, managing as many as 68 appearances and scoring three goals.

