Borussia Dortmund Ready To Hand Liverpool Target Jadon Sancho Big Pay Rise

Borussia Dortmund could make Liverpool target Jadon Sancho one of the highest paid players in the squad in a bid to keep hold of him.



Sancho has been tipped to leave Dortmund this summer, with a return to England believed to be on the cards.













He has been linked with Manchester United, but Jurgen Klopp's European and world champions Liverpool are claimed to be desperate to take him to Anfield.



A move to the Premier League appeals to Sancho, but Dortmund are hoping to do enough to convince him to stay at the club.





According to German daily Bild, Sancho will become one of the highest-paid players in the Dortmund squad if he decided to continue at the club next season.







BVB are prepared to give him a pay rise and he would be earning a salary of around €10m per season at the Westfalenstadion; he would not have to agree to a longer contract to secure the pay rise.



It would put him on par with Mats Hummels and he would only be behind Marco Reus in terms of his pay package.





Dortmund would be willing to sell Sancho, but despite the suspension of football they are not willing to drop their asking price down from the €130m mark.

