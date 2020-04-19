Man Utd Had Strong Interest But He’s Inter Bound – Agent of Teen Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Bulgarian teenager Nikola Iliev has revealed clubs such as Ajax and Manchester United wanted his client, but Inter have won the day.



The 15-year-old attacking midfielder has attracted attention due to his displays at Bulgarian side Botev Plovdiv and has even turned out in the Bulgarian top flight despite his tender years.













Kaloyan Ivanov, his agent, has claimed that he is one of the greatest young talents coming out of the country and believes he has all the attributes to become a top star in the future.



He revealed that the player has a deal in place with Inter after the Nerazzurri managed to convince the teenager about their project.





But Ivanov claimed that big clubs such as Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Ajax were also interested in signing Iliev from Botev Plovdiv’s academy.







He insisted that a deal with Inter only requires official paperwork and it will be completed once it is safe to travel to Italy again.



Ivanov told Italian outlet FcInterNews.it: “Iliev is the purest talent of Bulgarian football.





“We are talking about a fantastic player – tall, strong, powerful and at the same time, very skilful – a rare combinational nowadays.



“We have already agreed on everything with Inter. PSG, Manchester United, Ajax and other top clubs were strongly interested in him.



“But we chose the Nerazzurri because we considered Inter the best project for the player.



“We agreed before the situation and we will formalise everyone once we can fly out to Italy.”



It remains to be seen whether Inter will look to integrate Iliev into their set-up or send him out on loan to build up his experience.

