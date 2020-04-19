Manchester United Could Consider Wage Cuts If TV Money Payback Needed

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United may revisit asking players and senior club executives to take pay cuts if they are forced to repay TV money or play games behind closed doors next season, according to the Daily Telegraph.



The Premier League giants have decided against furloughing their non-playing staff and their players have taken a voluntary wage cut for the month of April in order to support the NHS.













Manchester United have been tipped as being one of the best clubs placed to weather the current suspension of football.



It has been claimed that Manchester United are in a position to absorb any financial loss from their matchday income within their current revenue streams.





They are yet to propose any wage cuts to their players but they could revisit the idea if they are forced to pay back TV money or play games next season behind closed doors.







If the Premier League season fails to reach the finishing line, clubs could be forced to pay back money they received from broadcasters.



While Manchester United are in a better position than most clubs, it would still punch a hole in their balance sheet and the issue of a pay cut for players could come up.





For the moment, they are prepared to absorb the loss of more than £20m matchday income from the loss of their five home league games.

