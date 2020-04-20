XRegister
26 October 2019

20/04/2020 - 16:37 BST

We’ve Been Too Inconsistent, Manchester United Star Admits

 




Manchester United star centre-back Harry Maguire has admitted that the Red Devils have been too inconsistent this season, but feels they are on a learning curve due to being a young team. 

Maguire signed for Manchester United last summer for a fee in the region of £80m from Leicester City, a move which made him the most expensive centre-back in the world.  


 



He is now Manchester United captain, following a good start to his career at Old Trafford and impressing manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 27-year old has nailed down a solid partnership in central defence with Victor Lindelof, contributing towards Manchester United's good defensive record.
 


While the Red Devils are in the mix for a top four finish if the season resumes, they have been inconsistent at times and Maguire admits it is an area which needs to be improved.



The England international however believes much of the inconsistency can be put down to a young team needing time to learn.

And he stressed all the players are working hard.
 


"We’re a young team and we’re going to get better and we’re going to learn”, Maguire told Inside United.

"We’ve been too inconsistent this year, far too inconsistent at times and we need to start playing a bit more maturely in games and know how to win when we’re not playing at our best, and that will come.

"We’re improving and, like I said, the results in the Premier League could have gone better for us and there are bits in games where we know we can do be better.

"We’re working hard and we’ll do our best to make sure we get there.”

Manchester United currently sit in fifth place in the Premier League standings, but it is unclear when and if the season will resume.
 