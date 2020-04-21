Inter Could Sell Liverpool Target In Order To Land Top Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter could consider selling Marcelo Brozovic, who has been linked with being wanted by Liverpool, in order to complete the signing of Sandro Tonali this summer.



Tonali is one of the most sought after young midfielders in world football and several clubs across Europe are interested in signing him from Brescia.













Brescia president Massimo Cellino has stated that he would prefer to sell the young midfielder to an Italian club and Juventus and Inter are the top two favourites to land him.



Inter are believed to be in pole position to sign Tonali and in order to convince the player to head to the San Siro they are prepared to offer him guarantees over his first team involvement.





However, to do the deal, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Inter could be forced to sell Brozovic.







The Serie A giants are mindful of balancing the budget this summer, especially due to the financial effect the suspension of football has had.



Inter have offered Brozovic a new deal but a move away from the Nerazzurri is also an option for the player.





A move to the Premier League has been mooted, with European and world champions Liverpool holding an interest in signing the Croatian midfielder.

