Jose Mourinho Was Right About Marcus Rashford – Andy Gray

Former top flight striker Andy Gray has insisted that Jose Mourinho has been proven right about Marcus Rashford’s best position.



Rashford struggled for consistency last season when he was played up front as a number 9 for Manchester United.













The forward looked in a different mood this term before his injury and was netting goals for fun as he played from the left-flank with Anthony Martial occupying the number 9 position.



The Manchester United star has indicated that he could turn his back on the number 9 role in order to become one of the best wide forwards in the world.





Mourinho was often criticised for using Rashford down the left-flank when he was Manchester United manager and Gray is of the view that he has been proven right about the forward.







The former striker said on beIN SPORTS Keys and Grays show: “It seems Jose knew more than most people thought he did.



“There were many reasons why Jose didn’t fit there. They didn’t like his style of play, he fell out with people.





“But the thing about Rashford is no one can look back and say, ‘Jose you were wrong about him’.



“He can sit there and say, ‘you know what, I told you guys’.”



Rashford scored 19 goals in all competitions this season before he suffered a back injury, which kept him out until the campaign was suspended last month.

