Leeds With Modest Deal Expectations Amid Liverpool and Man City Interest In Ben White

Leeds United are afraid they could be unable to compete for the signature of Ben White in the summer if Brighton decide to sell him, amidst interest from Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.



White joined Leeds on loan last summer from Brighton and has been one of the standout performers for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, who are currently at the summit of the Championship.













Leeds tried to include an option to buy in the loan agreement, but Brighton refused to have such an arrangement as they had faith in the centre-back improving further.



The Yorkshire giants do plan to try and sign him on a permanent deal if they are promoted to the Premier League, but for the moment, Brighton have given little indication they want to sell.





And according to The Athletic, Leeds also fear even if Brighton decide to sell they could be unable to compete for his signature.







Liverpool have been keeping tabs on White and both Manchester clubs, Manchester City and Manchester United, are keen.



The 22-year-old defender has further flourished under the coaching of Bielsa this season at Leeds.





But the Whites believe they could become victims of their head coach's ability to improve the defender and Leeds have modest expectations of having him back at Elland Road next season.

