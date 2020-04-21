Too Early To Call Him Flop – Former Arsenal Star On Gunners Summer Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal star Stewart Robson believes the Gunners are yet to properly use Nicolas Pepe, but is hopeful that the winger will improve under Mikel Arteta next season.



Arsenal paid a club-record fee to sign Pepe from Lille last summer, but the star has struggled to justify top billing and make an impact in his first season in England.













He has netted four league goals this term and many already believe he has flopped in north London.



Robson wants to reserve judgement on Pepe at the moment, but has conceded that his performances have been patchy and have lacked consistency.





He also feels Pepe has not been used in the right position yet at Arsenal and is confident that the winger will be better at the club next season under Arteta’s tutelage.







Robson said on ESPN FC: “Slightly too early [to call Pepe a flop at Arsenal].



“He hasn’t been a great success this season so far. He has had one or two good games, a couple of good free-kicks but I am not sure they have found the right position for him.





“They have tried him on the right-wing, where he played most of his time in France, and then they tried playing him up front for a couple of games.



“Yes, he has got a pace, he can do lots of things but at the moment they haven’t got the best out of him and he doesn’t look like a confident player.



“He is a flop at the moment but I think he can get better next year under Arteta.”



Pepe has scored six goals and has eight assists to his name in all competitions for Arsenal this season.

