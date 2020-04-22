Belgian Giants Weigh Up Double Raid On Tottenham Hotspur

Follow @insidefutbol





Belgian giants Anderlecht are interested in two current Tottenham Hotspur goalkeepers in the shape of Michel Vorm and Jonathan De Bie this summer, according to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.



Anderlecht are looking to strengthen a number of areas of their squad ahead of the 2020/21 campaign and between the sticks is a particular area of concern.













The Belgian giants want to bring in an experienced goalkeeper to provide cover, while also snapping up a promising youngster for the future.



A number of players are under consideration at the Belgian giants, with two Tottenham goalkeepers in Vorm and De Bie on their radar.





Vorm, 36, is out of contract at the end of the season and is set to leave the north London club this summer.







The veteran goalkeeper has emerged as an option for Anderlecht and the club are considering taking the Dutchman to Belgium.



Anderlecht are also probing the possibility of signing 19-year-old De Bie from Tottenham this summer.





The young goalkeeper is out of contract this summer, but it is claimed he could continue at Tottenham.



De Bie however is claimed to see a good potential career path at Anderlecht.

