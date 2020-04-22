Napoli Take Stance Over Star Interesting Everton And Paris Saint-Germain

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli are set to open the door for Allan, who has interest from Everton and Paris Saint-Germain, to leave the club in the summer transfer window.



The Brazilian has seen a more reduced role at Napoli this season and has only made 16 league appearances for the Serie A giants during the ongoing campaign.













The 29-year-old was wanted by PSG in the January transfer window this year, but ended up staying put at Napoli.



The story is set to be different this coming summer as, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Napoli are ready to let the midfielder go.





It is claimed that, in addition to PSG continuing to hold an interest in him, Everton are also keen, with Carlo Ancelotti well aware what his former charge can do.







Napoli already have many midfield options in their squad and are expected to bring in more reinforcements in the summer.



With increased competition for places, Allan is likely to consider the option of finding the exit door at the San Paolo when the transfer window opens.





He has a contract until 2023 with Napoli but the club will consider selling him if they receive a good offer for the Brazilian.



Allan has made more than 200 appearances for the Serie A giants since joining the club in 2015.

