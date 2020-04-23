Marcelo Bielsa Is Like Professor Of Money Heist – Former Marseille Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Marseille star Lucas Ocampos has revealed his admiration for Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa and compared him to an iconic television series character.



Bielsa spent just over a year in charge of French giants Marseille and did enough to make an impact on the players who worked under him at the Stade Velodrome.













Ocampos was one of the players the Argentine signed at Marseille and the winger revealed that before speaking to Bielsa about the transfer he was unfamiliar with his approach.



He admits that a conversation with his 64-year-old countryman was enough to convince him to leave Monaco for Marseille in 2015.





He told TyC Sports: “It was unique to be led by Bielsa.







“I didn’t know him, he had a lot to say. His assistant called me and told me that Marcelo wants to talk to me.



“I had a conversation with him, grabbed my stuff and went to Marseille. I signed my contract on Tuesday and we played on Saturday.”





He claimed that Bielsa said little during training and his way to coach a player is different from anyone he has played under.



Ocampos insisted that he is one of the best coaches in his career and feels Bielsa resembles the famous ‘Professor’ character from the Netflix series Money Heist.



The winger continued: “From Tuesday to Saturday, I didn’t speak to Bielsa, not even in training.



“He has another way of reaching out to a player and teaches you from a distance.



“For me, he was one of the great coaches I had. He was like the professor of La Casa de Papel.”

