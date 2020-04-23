XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



23/04/2020 - 19:26 BST

Newcastle Fans Shouldn’t Care Where Money Coming From – Ex-Premier League Star On Takeover

 




Former Premier League midfielder Craig Burley has insisted that Newcastle United fans should not care about moral questions over their prospective new owners.

A consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund are on the verge of buying Newcastle from Mike Ashley, with a £300m deal mooted.  


 



The Premier League is mulling whether to approve the takeover and if the deal goes through then Newcastle will have new custodians, with Saudi Arabia controlling 80 per cent of the club.

Already questions have been raised about Saudi Arabia’s involvement, with protests having come from several quarters over Newcastle's prospective owners.
 


However, Burley insisted that given the owners many football clubs in Europe have, Newcastle fans have no reason to feel any guilt about having Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund as their owners.



He believes Magpies fans should not care where the money is coming from as long as the club are well run.

Burley said on ESPN FC: “I know there has been a lot of talk about where the money is coming from, but why should everybody be the moral paratrooper right now?
 


“Football crossed that boundary a long time ago.

“When you see the ownership of football clubs around the world, particularly around Europe, there is no moral fibre in general to who owns the club. It is who’s got the most money.

“I think Newcastle United fans won’t really give a jot where their ownership comes from.”

Newcastle could have substantial funds to splash in the transfer market if the takeover is approved by the Premier League.
 