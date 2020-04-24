Arsenal Star In Touch With Inter Players As Italian Giants Push To Do Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has already been in contact with Inter stars as the Nerazzurri push to land the striker this summer, it has been claimed in France.



Aubameyang is set to enter the final year of contract at Arsenal and talks over a new deal between the club and the player have not gone anywhere.













Arsenal are likely to be forced into selling him when the transfer window opens if a new contract is not agreed as they do not want to risk the possibility of watching the Gabonese walking away on a free transfer next year.



Barcelona and Real Madrid have been linked with an interest in him, but it has been claimed that Inter are the ones who are pushing to sign the 30-year-old this summer.





And according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, the striker is already exchanging messages with a number of players at Inter.







Aubameyang previously played for AC Milan in Italy and is claimed to be excited about the prospect of returning to the city, but with Inter this time around.



However, the striker’s wage demands are likely to be the main obstacle as for the moment as Inter are not able to find an agreement.





But the two parties are keen to resolve the issue and talks are expected to take place soon to find a way out of the problem.



Arsenal signed him from Dortmund in January and Aubameyang has been a success, scoring 61 times in 97 appearances for the club.



However, the Gunners are claimed to already be looking at replacements.

