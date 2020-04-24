XRegister
26 October 2019

24/04/2020 - 10:28 BST

Barcelona and Manchester City Target Lautaro Martinez Yet To Decide On Future

 




Manchester City and Barcelona target Lautaro Martinez is yet to take a call on his future and is waiting for Inter to improve their contract offer to him.

Martinez has a €111m release clause in his San Siro contract, but it has not deterred clubs from trying to snare him away from Inter this summer.  


 



He is the top target for Barcelona and the Catalan giants have already put a contract offer worth €10m per season on his table to tempt him into moving to Spain in the coming months.

Manchester City have also identified him as a potential long term successor to Sergio Aguero and are considering taking him to the Etihad this summer.
 


But according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, the striker has not made any decision on whether he is prepared to leave the Nerazzurri in the next transfer window.



Martinez is happy at Inter and has been enjoying the football he has played under Antonio Conte at the San Siro.

He remains in two minds about leaving Inter but the Serie A giants will have to offer him an improved contract in order to convince the striker to stay.
 


Inter offered him a deal worth €4.5m per year in January, but Barcelona’s contract offer has blown that out of the water.

It has been claimed that the Serie A giants will have to come up with a contract worth €7.5m per season in order to convince the striker to continue at the San Siro.
 