Compensation Due To Betis Would Complicate Switch For Tottenham Linked Emerson

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona would have to pay a considerable fee to Real Betis if they decide to cut short the loan stay of Tottenham Hotspur target Emerson this summer.



Emerson has been on loan at Betis since last summer and is scheduled to stay at the club until the end of next season.













The Brazilian’s performances this season have placed him firming on the radar of a number of clubs and Barcelona could field proposals this summer.



Tottenham want to add to their full-back options in the upcoming transfer window and have been linked with a potential bid for Emerson.





But according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are liable to pay a considerable fee to Betis if Emerson is extracted out of the club before the end of next season.







Barcelona could be forced to pay a figure of between €8m and €16m in order to cut short Emerson’s loan at Betis.



The Catalans are prepared to sell the player this summer if they receive a good offer, but his suitors will have to fork out more money to cover the charges arising from his loan stint at Betis being cancelled.





It remains to be seen whether any of his suitors would be prepared to pay the extra money in what is expected to be a deflated market.

