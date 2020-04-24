XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



24/04/2020 - 11:09 BST

Compensation Due To Betis Would Complicate Switch For Tottenham Linked Emerson

 




Barcelona would have to pay a considerable fee to Real Betis if they decide to cut short the loan stay of Tottenham Hotspur target Emerson this summer.

Emerson has been on loan at Betis since last summer and is scheduled to stay at the club until the end of next season.  


 



The Brazilian’s performances this season have placed him firming on the radar of a number of clubs and Barcelona could field proposals this summer.

Tottenham want to add to their full-back options in the upcoming transfer window and have been linked with a potential bid for Emerson.
 


But according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are liable to pay a considerable fee to Betis if Emerson is extracted out of the club before the end of next season.



Barcelona could be forced to pay a figure of between €8m and €16m in order to cut short Emerson’s loan at Betis.

The Catalans are prepared to sell the player this summer if they receive a good offer, but his suitors will have to fork out more money to cover the charges arising from his loan stint at Betis being cancelled.
 


It remains to be seen whether any of his suitors would be prepared to pay the extra money in what is expected to be a deflated market.
 