Barcelona Set Pain Threshold For Tottenham Linked Arthur

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona have set an asking price for Tottenham Hotspur linked midfielder Arthur and will not entertain any offers of a swap deal.



The 23-year-old Brazilian’s future at Barcelona has come into sharp focus ahead of the summer transfer window, with several clubs believed to be interested in signing him.













Tottenham and Juventus are claimed to be prepared to offer players to Barcelona in a swap deal involving Arthur leaving the Nou Camp.



According to Catalan daily Sport, Barcelona do not want to sell the midfielder and still believe when he is fit, the Brazilian is one of the best players at the club.





But the schemer has told Barcelona that he would consider leaving the club if he receives a lucrative offer from one of the top sides in Europe.







Barcelona are aware of interest in Arthur as they have already received approaches from clubs in Italy and England for the midfielder.



The Catalan giants have made it clear that no swap deal offers will be entertained and they will only listen to bids north of a €60m figure.





Barcelona do not want to lose him and are confident that they will be able to hold on to Arthur for next season.

