Napoli Eyeing Swoop For Everton Star But Toffees Man Not First Choice

Everton striker Moise Kean is on Napoli's shortlist of targets for the summer, but is not their top attacking target.



Kean was snapped up by Everton in the transfer window last summer, with the Toffees paying Juventus an initial €27.5m to convince them to sell the striker.













He had a slow start to his Everton career but has been handed more opportunities and prominence since Carlo Ancelotti took the helm at Goodison Park.



A return to Italy has continued to be floated with Kean and his stock remains high in Serie A.





Ancelotti's former club Napoli, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, are now looking at signing Kean in the summer.







The Serie A giants want to bring in a striker in the next transfer window and have compiled a shortlist of targets ahead of the end of the season.



Kean has emerged as a potential target as Napoli rate the striker highly.





But he is not their priority target as Napoli are likely to prefer to sign Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic.



Ancelotti may also not be open to losing the 20-year-old.

