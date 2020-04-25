XRegister
25/04/2020 - 21:55 BST

RB Leipzig Sporting Director Comments On Speculation Around Liverpool Target Timo Werner

 




RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche has insisted that there have been no new developments around the future of Liverpool target Timo Werner and the striker has said nothing about leaving the club yet.

Werner has been heavily linked with a move away from RB Leipzig for several months and Liverpool are believed to be the front  runners to secure his signature.  


 



Barcelona are also keeping tabs on developments as they may move for Werner in the summer if they cannot land Lautaro Martinez from Inter, but it has been claimed in some quarters that the striker has already picked Liverpool.

Krosche though insists that RB Leipzig have not been contacted by any interested parties and Werner has also not indicated a desire to end his time at the club.
 


The RB Leipzig deal-maker stressed that there have been no new developments concerning Werner’s future at the club.



“There is no request and Timo has not contacted us”, Krosche was quoted as saying by German daily the Berliner Morgenpost.

“These rumours have been circulating for weeks.
 


“As of now, there is nothing new.”

Werner has a €60m release clause in his contract, but there is a time limit on its activation and the current suspension of football may make clubs more reclutant to spend.
 