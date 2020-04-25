Stoke Talent Picks Former Tottenham Star As Toughest Opponent

Follow @insidefutbol





Stoke City midfielder Tashan Oakley-Boothe has revealed that the toughest player he has come up against so far in his career is Moussa Dembele, who he was on the books at Tottenham Hotspur with.



Oakley-Boothe rose through the youth ranks at Tottenham and made his first team bow for Spurs in the EFL Cup against Barnsley in 2017.













He turned out on the pitch and on the training ground alongside a host of top stars at Tottenham and one player left a big impression on Oakley-Boothe.



The 20-year-old picked out former Spurs midfielder Dembele as the very toughest player he has ever locked horns with.





Responding to a Q&A session on Stoke's official site Oakley-Boothe said: "Moussa Dembele [is the toughest player I have played against]."







Oakely-Boothe also revealed that if he had not made it as a professional footballer then he would have looked to continue his education.



"I’d probably be in university [if I was not a footballer]."





Oakley-Boothe chose to make the move to Stoke to continue his career in January this year after turning down a contract offer to stay at Tottenham.



Dembele is also not on the books at Tottenham now, having joined Guangzhou R&F in China.

