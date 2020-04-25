XRegister
26 October 2019

25/04/2020 - 21:15 BST

We Start Well – Leeds United Star Encouraged For When Action Resumes

 




Leeds United full-back Stuart Dallas feels that the Whites can take encouragement from how well they started the season when they eventually resume action in the Championship.

Training at Thorp Arch remains suspended at the moment, with the EFL insisting the earliest team training could begin again is 16th May.


 



The players though are training individually at home, keeping themselves in shape so that they can be ready to get back to work when they have an idea of when the Championship will get going again.

All teams may only have a limited period before games resume and Dallas feels that with Leeds having started seasons well under Marcelo Bielsa they can have reason to be optimistic.
 


“We know what we are, we know what we have ahead of us and we know what we want to achieve", Dallas told the club's official site.



“Individually we have to be in the best possible shape that we can and it all comes down to how much we really want it and if we do, we have to take responsibility ourselves.

“Being away from the training ground and going from being with the boys every day to not seeing them, that in itself is a challenge.
 


“We haven’t kicked a ball now for a number of weeks, so it is strange, but we’re not the only ones in this position.

“When you look back at how we’ve started the season after a pre-season in the last couple of years, we have started really well and if we can start back as well as that, we will be in a good position.

“We’re just trying to keep on top of everything and staying as fit as we can, so when we do return to training, it will be all ball work then.”

Leeds sit on top of the Championship table, but there are genuine worries they could be denied the chance to play Premier League football next season if games are unable to resume soon.

The Dutch FA has ended its country's season, with no promotion or relegation. 
 