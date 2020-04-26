He Really Is Brilliant – Leeds United Star Hails Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United star Stuart Dallas has admitted his admiration for team-mate Pablo Hernandez, ranking the Spaniard as one of the best players he has turned out alongside.



The 28-year-old landed at Leeds in the summer of 2015 from Brentford, while Hernandez came in through the door on an initial loan from Al Arabi 12 months later, being tempted to Yorkshire by Garry Monk.













And the Northern Ireland international has been impressed with what he has seen from his team-mate, describing him as a "brilliant player".



“I’ve played with a lot of good players", Dallas said via Leeds' site when asked who the best player he has played with is.





"You look at Pablo now, he’s been there and done it all. He really is a brilliant player. With Northern Ireland you’ve had players at the top level like Jonny Evans and Steven Davis as well."







Dallas' international team-mate Davis now plays for Scottish giants Rangers and the Leeds man admits that seeing the Gers live was the first game he attended.



"I think it was a Rangers game [that was my first], my brother is a massive Rangers fan and he used to go a lot, so I used to go to a few games as a kid", Dallas added.





Dallas has flourished under the management of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds, with the Argentine handing him regular game time as a full-back, while he has also been deployed in midfield.

