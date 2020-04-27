Aston Villa Monitoring Ligue 1 Winger, Several Clubs’ Scouts Impressed With Potential

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa are one of the clubs who have shown an interest in Dijon’s 21-year-old winger Mounir Chouiar.



Dijon signed the winger from Lens last summer, splashing out €4m to land him, and he has been one of the most potent attackers for the club this season.













He has four goals in the league for Dijon, who are currently sitting in 16th in the Ligue 1 standings, and has managed to pop up onto the radar of several clubs in Europe.



Chouiar’s ability to take on defenders in one-on-one situations have attracted clubs, and scouts are claimed to view him as a player with significant potential.





And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Aston Villa are amongst the clubs who are considering snaring him away from Dijon this summer.







The Villans are unsure whether they will be in the Premier League next seaso,n but the club are keeping tabs on the 21-year-old regardless.



But they are likely to face competition from several clubs such as Nice, Parma and Fiorentina for his signature.





His suitors want to move for him this summer as they believe another season in Ligue 1 could see his valuation rise to such an extent that he would be out of reach.

