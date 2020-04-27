Fortuna Dusseldorf CEO Clear On Zack Steffen Desire

Follow @insidefutbol





Fortuna Dusseldorf CEO Thomas Rottgermann has admitted his club would like to extend goalkeeper Zack Steffen’s loan deal for another season, but hinted at the difficulties of doing so.



Steffen joined Bundesliga club Fortuna Dusseldorf on a season-long loan from Manchester City in the summer transfer window in 2019.













The American shot-stopper has been a regular for the Bundesliga outfit since signing for the club, but has missed a clutch of games as a result of an injury.



Fortuna Dusseldorf’s CEO Rottgermann admitted that the club are looking to agree a new loan for Steffen, but has conceded that the deal having any chance of happening is likely to depend on his side avoiding relegation this season.





Rottgermann explained the added uncertainty of when the league will restart is adding a sense of complexity around a new loan, while he also admits that he is aware convincing Manchester City to sign off on a new agreement is set to be difficult regardless.







"Of course, we will try to sign the player for another season, but we know how difficult it will be", Rottgermann told German daily Bild.



“Manchester and Zack have to play ball too.





“At the moment, we also have double uncertainty as to whether and when it will continue and in which league we will play next season.”



Steffen was between the Fortuna Dusseldorf sticks in all 17 of the club's Bundesliga games in the first half of the season, but has suffered from knee problems since Christmas.

