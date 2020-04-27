XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



27/04/2020 - 19:04 BST

Fortuna Dusseldorf CEO Clear On Zack Steffen Desire

 




Fortuna Dusseldorf CEO Thomas Rottgermann has admitted his club would like to extend goalkeeper Zack Steffen’s loan deal for another season, but hinted at the difficulties of doing so.

Steffen joined Bundesliga club Fortuna Dusseldorf on a season-long loan from Manchester City in the summer transfer window in 2019.  


 



The American shot-stopper has been a regular for the Bundesliga outfit since signing for the club, but has missed a clutch of games as a result of an injury.

Fortuna Dusseldorf’s CEO Rottgermann admitted that the club are looking to agree a new loan for Steffen, but has conceded that the deal having any chance of happening is likely to depend on his side avoiding relegation this season.
 


Rottgermann explained the added uncertainty of when the league will restart is adding a sense of complexity around a new loan, while he also admits that he is aware convincing Manchester City to sign off on a new agreement is set to be difficult regardless.



"Of course, we will try to sign the player for another season, but we know how difficult it will be", Rottgermann told German daily Bild.

“Manchester and Zack have to play ball too.
 


“At the moment, we also have double uncertainty as to whether and when it will continue and in which league we will play next season.”

Steffen was between the Fortuna Dusseldorf sticks in all 17 of the club's Bundesliga games in the first half of the season, but has suffered from knee problems since Christmas.
 