Inter Reconsidering Moise Kean Interest

Inter may reconsider a move for Everton striker Moise Kean this summer due to the youngster's violation of lockdown rules in England.



Kean has come under heavy scrutiny after violating government mandated lockdown rules, with Everton issuing a statement condemning the striker’s actions; he is in line to be fined two weeks' wages.













Inter have been keeping tabs on the 20-year old striker in the event they lose Lautaro Martinez, who has been in good form this season for the Nerazzurri and is wanted by Barcelons.



However, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, the Italian’s recent activities might force them to look for options elsewhere, with the Nerazzurri looking to avoid another Mario Balotelli situation at the club.





It is also claimed that Inter have been closely monitoring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s situation at Arsenal with the forward’s contract expiring in 2021.







Inter are one of several clubs wanting to add the Gabonese star to their ranks with Chelsea, Barcelona and Manchester United also linked with being on his tail.







Kean only joined Everton last summer, making the move from Italian champions Juventus, but has struggled to make the desired impact at Goodison Park so far.

