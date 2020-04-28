Paris Saint-Germain Exploring Swoop For Chelsea Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain are interested in snapping up Chelsea winger Willian on a free transfer when the transfer window opens again.



Willian is out of contract at the end of the season and despite Chelsea’s attempts to agree on a new deal with the player, no agreement is yet in place.













The Brazilian wants a three-year contract but so far, Chelsea have only offered him an extension of two more years.



Arsenal have been linked with exploring the possibility of signing the 31-year-old player, who was on the verge of joining their local rivals Tottenham before Chelsea whisked him away in 2013.





But the Gunners are likely to face stiff competition from clubs in Europe for Willian’s signature and, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, PSG are also in the mix for the player.







It has been claimed that PSG sporting director Leonardo is alive to the contract situation of the player at Chelsea.



The French champions are interested in exploring the possibility of signing him on a free transfer if he decides against signing a new deal with Chelsea.





His wage demands are unlikely to be a problem for PSG, who are one of the richest clubs in world football and would not be paying a transfer fee for his services.

