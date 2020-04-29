Fenerbahce Step Up Chase For Watford Target Kwadwo Asamoah

Follow @insidefutbol





Fenerbahce have taken the lead in the race to sign Watford target Kwadwo Asamoah, with a contract offer for the Inter midfielder.



Asamoah has been a bit-part player at Inter this season and has also struggled with injuries, which has further limited his time on the pitch.













Inter are prepared to sell a player who has a year left on his contract and Asamoah's representatives have gone to work to find a new club for the midfielder.



Watford are believed to be exploring the possibility of taking Asamoah to England when the transfer window opens, but a move to Turkey appears to be advanced.





According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Fenerbahce have moved ahead with their attempt to sign the Ghanaian ahead of the summer.







The Turkish giants have been in advanced negotiations with the player’s representatives and Asamoah already has a two-year deal on his table from the club.



His representatives have been listening to interest, but they are so far only in talks with Fenerbahce and the two-year deal would contain an option for a further year.





Asamoah joined Inter from Juventus on a free transfer in 2018 and has turned in 53 appearances for the club thus far.

