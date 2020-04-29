He’s In No Hurry – Agent of Everton and Tottenham Target Mohamed Simakan

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Everton and Tottenham Hotspur defensive target Mohamed Simakan has indicated that the teenage defender is in no hurry to leave French side Strasbourg.



A product of the Strasbourg academy, the 19-year-old centre-back has caught the attention of several clubs this season with his performances in Ligue 1.













A number of clubs have been keeping tabs on him for some time and a move to England has been mooted, with Everton and Tottenham linked with being interested in making a move for him.



Badou Sambague, the player’s agent, has claimed that teams from all of Europe’s top leagues have been interested in signing Simakan since the January transfer window.





But the agent insists that the teenager is mindful that he should not be looking to jump ship too early and must take it one step at a time in his career.







The agent told Italian outlet Calciomercato.it: “There are many clubs who have been interested in Simakan since the winter – French, Italian, German, English and Spanish teams.



“But Mohamed is not in a hurry and he knows that must always take on step at a time in an intelligent way.”





Strasbourg could be tested with a bid for the talent, but Sambague stressed that it could be hard to convince the French club to consider letting Simakan go at the moment.



“I am not sure about the conditions under which Strasbourg are willing to sell him because they believe in him a lot.



“And therefore, it won’t be easy to convince them to sell him.”



Italian giants AC Milan are also interested in landing Simakan.

