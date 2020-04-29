Leeds Spell Shows What I’m About – Neil Redfearn Looking For Next Post

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United head coach Neil Redfearn believes his time at the Peacocks showed what he is capable of, as he targets a return to the game.



Redfearn was influential as head of the Yorkshire club's academy, while he also had stints as caretaker boss before taking over as head coach in November 2014.













His stint as Leeds boss did not last beyond the end of the season and he did not return to his academy role, resigning in the summer.



Redfearn revealed it was a great feeling to play professional football, but insisted he is now focused on the management side of things, admitting he loves spending his time on the training pitch. He feels that what he accomplished at Leeds shows the way he can operate at youth and senior level.





After leaving his post as Under-23 manager at Newcastle United, the ex-Leeds boss is now without a job and is looking at under-performing academies across the English game, trying to spot a vacancy.







“The way I set my stall out at Leeds shows what I’m about”, Redfearn told the Yorkshire Post.



“I’ve been doing my background work into some of the under-performing academies where there might be a vacancy coming up but that’s the nature of football, unfortunately.





“It’s a great feeling playing professional football in front of a crowd and now I love seeing players get on in the game and spending time on the grass.



“If I was going to be a manager, I was always going to be a tracksuit manager.”



Redfearn went on to manage Rotherham United after leaving Leeds, which was followed by stints with Doncaster Rovers Belles and Liverpool Women.

