Chelsea Maintaining Lines of Communication With Serie A Attacker

Chelsea have continued to be in touch with Dries Mertens over a move, but they are yet to make a decisive push to land the forward this summer.



Mertens is out of contract at the end of the season and Napoli remain keen to hold on to him with an offer of a new deal.













But the attacker has been garnering interest from several clubs in Europe believed to be keen on snapping him up on a free transfer this summer.



Inter are leading the race to sign him in Italy but Mertens has suitors in England as well with Chelsea claimed to be the most interested at the moment.





And according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, they have continued to be in contact with Mertens’ camp with a view to signing him in the summer transfer window.







However, the Blues are not pushing the forward to make a decision yet and are content to just remain vigilant about his situation at Napoli.



Chelsea are a fan of his versatility as an attacker and believe he could play in four different positions in Frank Lampard’s side if he decides to move to Stamford Bridge.





Mertens is yet to take a call on his future and has continued to deliberate on all the options in front of him at the moment.

