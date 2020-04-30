Liverpool Boosted In Timo Werner Race

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have received a big boost in their interest in RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner with the news that the hitman does not want to join another German club and is keen to join the Reds.



The 24-year-old striker has been heavily linked with a move away from RB Leipzig and is still expected to be on his way out of the club when the transfer window opens.













Bayern Munich are interested in the striker with coach Hansi Flick believed to be pushing the club to try and sign him ahead of next season.



But according to German magazine Sport Bild, a move to Bayern Munich is unlikely as the striker has made it clear that he does not want to join another German club if he leaves RB Leipzig.





The Germany international wants to move abroad and for him, Liverpool remain the club that he still wants to join.







Werner has been flirting with Liverpool and it has been claimed that he is keen to join the club because of Jurgen Klopp’s presence at the club.



The Liverpool manager is also interested in the striker and has been waiting patiently to hold face-to-face talks with the player over a transfer.





His representatives have also been in talks with Barcelona Inter and Juventus, but for the moment, Liverpool remain the firm favourites to sign him.

