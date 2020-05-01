Tottenham Hotspur Linked Pierlugi Gollini Won’t Think Of Atalanta Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini has played down talk of a move away from the Serie A side, amid speculation linking him with Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan.



Gollini signed for Atalanta in January 2017 on an 18-month loan deal from Premier League side Aston Villa, with the club choosing to capture the Italian shot-stopper permanently at the end of the loan period.













The Italy international has established himself as the number one choice for Atalanta, with his side exceeding expectations in the Champions League, beating Valencia in the Round of 16 and qualifying for the quarter final, before the competition was suspended.



Gollini stressed he enjoys his time at the Gewiss Stadium and feels attached to the Atalanta family, with his view being that he does not have to make a decision on leaving.





He has been linked with AC Milan and Tottenham, but stressed that whether to stay in Italy with the Rossoneri or move to England with Spurs is not in his thoughts.







Gollini told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport: "I don't choose between Italy and England. I choose Bergamo.



“It is the right thing and one I feel. Then to think of something else would be a lack of respect for Atalanta."





UEFA is still aiming to complete this season's Champions League, in which Atalanta are still involved. Matches could need to take place behind closed doors or even at neutral grounds, and Gollini admits it would be strange to play in such games.



“It would be strange in an empty stadium, perhaps at a neutral ground.



"It would lose that magic it has, even though it still has a lot of prestige", the goalkeeper added.



Gollini, 25, spent time in the youth ranks at Manchester United at the start of his career before then leaving to kick off his senior career at Hellas Verona in Italy.

