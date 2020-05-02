Manchester United Not In Current Contact With Striker Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are not in contact with Lyon striker Moussa Dembele over a potential transfer, but the player has been on the Red Devils' radar, according to the Manchester Evening News.



The Premier League giants are in the market for a striker and were reportedly preparing a bid for an unnamed hitman before the current season was suspended.













Ole Gunnar Solskjaer missed out on signing Erling Haaland in the winter window and remains keen on adding to his attacking resources ahead of the start of next season.



And Dembele has been regularly linked with a move to Manchester United since last year.





Dembele is under consideration at Old Trafford as a potential signing for Manchester United.







But it has been claimed no contact currently exists between the club and the player or his representatives over a potential move to Old Trafford.



At 23, the player is at the right age for Manchester United as part of their strategy of signing young and hungry players for Solskjaer.





The French striker could be attracted by the idea of moving to Manchester United, but the final decision on a swoop will lie with Solskjaer.



Dembele has 22 goals in all competitions to his name this season and with Lyon set to miss out on European football next season, they could opt to sell him.

