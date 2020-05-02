RB Leipzig CEO Sends Warning Amid Speculation On Liverpool Linked Timo Werner And Arsenal Target Dayot Upamecano

Follow @insidefutbol





RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has sent out a warning, amid Timo Werner being linked with Liverpool and Dayot Upamecano with Arsenal, insisting that no one will leave the club for below their market value.



The suspension of football and the resulting uncertainty could have an affect on the transfer market this summer, with some clubs expected to try to push price tags for their targets down.













RB Leipzig have a number of players that have attracted attention, with Liverpool keen on hitman Werner and Arsenal listed as admirers of defender Upamecano.



Both players have release clauses in their respective contracts, but interested parties could look to pay a lower sum for their services.





However, Mintzlaff has sounded a warning to clubs wanting their top stars and stressed that RB Leipzig are under no pressure to consider selling their best players at knockdown prices despite the current climate.







He was quoted as saying by German outlet Fussball Transfers: “We have no plans to sell our players below their value.



“[You know] the terms of player contracts and for us it is not an option that a player, especially a top player, leaves the club free of charge", he added, hinting at new deals to lock down stars on expiring contracts.





“I, therefore, see the need to sell only to a limited extent.”



Upamecano will enter the final year of his contract at RB Leipzig in the summer, but Werner still has another three years to run on his deal with the club.

