Really Like Their Philosophy – Newcastle United Star Praises Bundesliga Side

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United loan star Valentino Lazaro has given RB Leipzig hope of potentially signing him in the future, despite rejecting the club in favour of the Magpies in January.



Lazaro joined Newcastle on loan in January from from Inter, as he looked to clock up regular game time following a difficult spell in Italy with the Nerazzurri.













The winger moved to Inter in the summer transfer window last year from Hertha Berlin, but struggled to hit the ground running in Italy, leading to the club agreeing to send him out on loan.



RB Leipzig could rekindle their interest in Lazaro in the future and the winger has given the club currently sitting third in the Bundesliga encouragement over a potential move.





Lazaro turned down RB Leipzig in the January transfer window to join Newcastle, but insists he is a big fan of the way the German side go about their business.







“I really like their philosophy”, Lazaro told German magazine Sport Bild.



“I declined [their offer] with a heavy heart.”





The Austrian has made five appearances for the Magpies across all competitions since making the move to England, scoring his first goal for the club away against West Bromwich Albion in the fifth round of the FA Cup, a tie which Newcastle won 3-2.

