Former Striker Tips Leeds United To Move For Full-Back If Promoted

Darren Bent thinks that Leeds United will be in the mix for the signature of Nottingham Forest full-back Matty Cash if they go up to the Premier League.



Leeds are in pole position to secure promotion to the Premier League if the Championship season can restart, while they will push to be allowed up even if it does not.













The Whites would be expected to make significant additions to their squad in the event of promotion and Nottingham Forest star Cash is expected to be in demand when the summer window opens.



Former Premier League and Championship striker Bent thinks that Leeds will turn to Cash if they go up and is a big fan of the 22-year-old.





Bent believes that Cash is someone who would suit the way Marcelo Bielsa wants to play, but warned that the Nottingham Forest defender will have interest from other clubs.







“He’s got a great work rate", Bent was quoted as saying by the Nottingham Post.



"He’s got good quality and he does seem like a Bielsa-type player with the way that he plays.





“He’s certainly an option for them, I’m sure if Leeds go up, they’ll be in for him, there’s going to be other Premier League clubs who will there to try and steal him as well.



“You’ve got to look at the teams from the Premier League, look at the likes of, to put this out there, Aston Villa, they might go: ‘We like him.’”



Cash missed just one game for Nottingham Forest in the Championship before the campaign was suspended this season and is under contract at the City Ground until 2023; he played in both the Tricky Trees' league games against Leeds.

