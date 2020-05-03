Phenomenon, Best Player In Belgium – Former Gent Coach On Arsenal And Everton Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Gent coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck believes Arsenal and Everton target Jonathan David is the best player in Belgium and has dubbed the Canadian a "phenomenon".



The 20-year-old has caught the eye of a number of teams in bigger leagues due to his performances in Belgium for Gent.













He found the back of the net 23 times in 40 games across all competitions this season, netting 18 times alone in the Belgian top flight, and has been linked with Premier League pair Arsenal and Everton.



Ex-Gent coach Vanhaezebrouck is a big fan of David and feels that he is the best player currently in action in Belgium.





Gent would be happy to sell David for €25m or above, according to Vanhaezebrouck, though he feels the current situation in football could lead to a lower fee, which would be bad news for the Belgian side.







“He is a phenomenon. The best player in our country”, Vanhaezebrouck told Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.



“He will be the most expensive departure from Gent anyway.





“They would happily sell him for €25m or more, but what if the sums go down and only €15m is offered [due to the current situation]?



“That would be a bad thing for Gent.”



Gent have David under contract until the summer of 2023, but could face a struggle keeping hold of him if bids start to flood in for the Canadian.

