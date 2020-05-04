West Ham In Talks For Ligue 1 Striker, Chelsea And Tottenham Also Showing Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United are in talks to land Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy, who is attracting big interest from the Premier League, with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur also looking at a swoop.



Amiens were stunned recently when the football authorities in France relegated them from Ligue 1 on the basis of an incomplete season, after the campaign was brought to a close.













The club were just four points off the relegation playoff spot and seven from outright safety, with ten games left to play, but now face the prospect of Ligue 2 life next season.



Amiens could lose in-demand striker Guirassy in the summer and, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, West Ham are already in talks to try to do a deal.





The goal-getter is claimed to be attracting significant interest from England, where both Chelsea and Tottenham also have an eye on his situation and have made enquiries, but West Ham are leading the way.







However, despite suffering relegation, Amiens are still eyeing a big fee from Guirassy's departure.



The club have slapped a minimum price of €15m on his head and are even hopeful they may be able to drive the final fee up closer to €20m.





Guirassy's contract at Amiens still has another two years to run, but the striker is claimed to be keen to move on to a bigger club.



He scored nine times in Ligue 1 this season, in 23 games.

