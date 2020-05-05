Rangers Star Ready To Extend Loan Spell Away From Ibrox If Needed

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers talent Ross McCrorie has admitted that he would be keen to extend his loan spell at English League One club Portsmouth if the season cannot be finished before it is due to expire.



The 22-year-old moved to the south of England from Glasgow last summer and has since been part of Kenny Jackett's side, with Pompey bidding to win promotion back to the Championship.













However, with league action currently suspended and no date for it yet to return, a number of clubs in the lower leagues have been assessing their loan agreements.



Portsmouth's fellow League One outfit Ipswich Town have confirmed the release of Preston North End loanee Josh Earl given the current situation.





McCrorie though hopes that he will get the chance to finish what he started at Portsmouth and if for that to happen his loan deal has to be extended he remains ready for that.







"I'm not sure about when contracts might finish because of the crisis – I haven't got a clue about that side of things", McCrorie told Portsmouth's official site.



"But if we can get playing again, then it would be good to extend my deal to whenever the season would end.





"I can't wait to be back playing again and hopefully we've got nine more league games to look forward to.



"We were in a positive position in the table when the season was suspended and everyone wants to get the job done by winning promotion."



The former Scotland Under-20 international has managed 22 appearances for Portsmouth so far this season, with 17 of them being in the league.

