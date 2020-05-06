This Was Strange Thing – Steven Gerrard On Rangers’ Loss of Form

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has admitted that his side's domestic form slump in the second half of the season is something which has baffled him, but believes he knows what is needed to make sure the issue does not happen again.



The Gers were in mesmerising form in the first half of the season, moving to within two points of Celtic in the Scottish Premiership and boasting a game in hand.













However, Gerrard’s side saw a tremendous loss of form in the league after coming back from their winter back in Dubai, with his side now 13 points behind Celtic.



Gerrard found the situation a strange one as Rangers were still putting in quality performances against the likes of Braga in the Europa League, but were struggling to win games in the Scottish Premiership.





The former Liverpool captains feels the club need to add players to their ranks to make the squad as strong as possible, admitting the league has been a disappointment for them, but added it is his job as manager to find the right solution.







"The strange thing was, in the middle of it, we were still finding performances against the likes of Braga who are a fantastic team, doing so well in one competition but finding inconsistency in another”, Gerrard told talkSPORT.



“You don't have to be a rocket scientist to know that when that does happen you need to find better players, keep making the squad as strong as you can.





“We came extremely close to success this year in the League Cup and we've had success in the Europa League.



"The league has been disappointing so it's my job to find solutions to hopefully have the chance to finish this season as strong as we can and move into the next."



Rangers are still without a date for a potential restart of the Scottish Premiership, with the jury out on whether the season will be restarted.

