Behind Closed Doors Games Won’t Affect Our Performance – Leeds United Star

Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts has promised that the Whites will not let playing behind closed doors affect their performances as they hunt a return to the Premier League.



The EFL is still planning to complete the current Championship season and behind closed doors games represent the only possible route forward at present.













Leeds have another nine games left to play as they bid to remain in the Championship's automatic promotion places.



Roberts is of the view that behind closed doors games would feel very much like the eleven vs eleven matches that the Whites are used to playing on the training pitch. However, though he knows the situation would feel strange, he feels certain Leeds' performance level will not drop.





"Yeah, it'd be very weird, it'd be a strange feeling but I know we won't let it affect our performance", Roberts explained to Leeds' official site.







"With the eleven v eleven sessions we do in training every week, I think it'd just be like another one of those.



"So I feel like we've been preparing for a scenario like this for the last two years."





Roberts and his team-mates are eager to get over the line this time around having missed out on the opportunity to win promotion last season.



They were placed at the top of the table with 71 points from 37 games, leading second-placed West Brom by just one point,0 when the season was brought to an abrupt halt.

