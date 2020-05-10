Could Not Trust Him To Deliver Consistently – Former Leeds Boss On Whites Flop

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn has indicated that he could not trust Brazilian midfielder Adryan to deliver over a full 90 minutes when he was in charge at Elland Road.



The attacking midfielder spent an underwhelming 2014/15 season on loan at Leeds and struggled to make an impact during his time at the club.













He made just two league appearances for Leeds after Boxing Day and eventually went back to his parent club Flamengo without scoring a goal for the Elland Road outfit.



The Brazilian’s time at Leeds coincided with a volatile period at the club when the Yorkshire giants employed three different managers in one season.





Redfearn managed him in the second half of the season and the then Leeds boss gave him few opportunities to make an impact.







The former Leeds boss stressed that while the Brazilian had talent and flair, he did not do well enough consistently in training for him to trust him to do a job for him on the pitch for 90 minutes.



“He had flair and he had good ability”, Redfearn told The Athletic.





“He could go past a man and he’d do bits and pieces in training which caught your eye, but none of it was consistent.



“We were in that much trouble that I felt I had to go with players I could trust for 90 minutes.



“The little touches here and there weren’t enough.



"We had to be as rigid and diligent as we could be, otherwise, we were going down.”



Adryan, now 25 years old, is currently plying his trade in the second tier of Brazilian football with Avai.

