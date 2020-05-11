Laughed When I Heard Liverpool Were Trying To Sell Him – Former Reds DOF On Jordan Henderson

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool’s former director of football Damien Comolli has admitted he was amused when he heard Jordan Henderson was up for sale and potentially leaving Anfield for Fulham in August 2012.



Comolli joined Liverpool as director of football strategy in November 2010 and was appointed as director of football in March 2011, after which he was responsible for signing the likes of Henderson, Stewart Downing and Jose Enrique.













Henderson joined Liverpool in the summer of 2011 from Sunderland and the Englishman has enjoyed a successful career at Anfield, with his leadership skills earning him the captain’s armband after club legend Steven Gerrard’s departure from the club in 2015.



Although Henderson has enjoyed success at the club recently, he was initially considered not to be good enough for the Merseyside club as Liverpool were trying to sell him to Fulham when Brendan Rodgers was in charge in 2012. However, the deal did not materialise and the now 29-year old ended up staying at the club.





Comolli recalls the incident of Henderson’s failed move to Craven Cottage, admitting he called his agent and asked him what was going on at Liverpool. The ex-Arsenal scout admittedly was laughing when he heard the Reds were trying to sell him, comparing the situation with Harry Redknapp’s intention to sell Gareth Bale to Nottingham Forest.







"I think I called his agent and said, 'What the hell are they doing here?'", Comolli told ESPN FC.



"I was laughing at what I was hearing, that they were trying to sell him.





“I thought this is another Gareth Bale, when Harry Redknapp tried to sell him to Nottingham Forest."



Henderson has enjoyed massive success at Anfield in recent years, captaining the Reds to a Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.

