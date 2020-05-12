Manchester United Runs In Family – Blackburn Starlet On Supporting Red Devils

Follow @insidefutbol





Blackburn Rovers starlet Ben Pleavin has revealed that he counts himself as a Manchester United fan and was inspired by former Red Devils midfielder Michael Carrick.



The youngster spent time on the books at Manchester United before he switched to continue his career at Blackburn.













He was promoted to the Under-18s at Ewood Park at the start of the season and is now trying to kick on with his development.



Pleavin has admitted though that he is a Manchester United fan, with his family all followers of the Red Devils.





"Manchester United [is the club I support]. It runs in the family", Pleavin told his club's official site.







Pleavin also took time to admit that former midfielder Carrick, now on the Manchester United coaching staff, was the player that inspired him with his range of passing.



"Michael Carrick [was my idol growing up]. He was someone I looked up to because of the way he could pass the ball and dictate games."





While describing himself as a player, the young midfielder said that he works hard to be as productive as he possibly can.



"I have a good passing range and I work hard to try and be as productive as possible."



Pleavin has seven Under-18 Premier League outings and one FA Youth Cup appearance to his name for Blackburn this season.

