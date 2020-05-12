Percy Tau Will Be Top Player We’re Waiting For – South Africa Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





South Africa coach Molefi Ntseki has eased the pressure on Brighton & Hove Albion striker Percy Tau by pointing to Odion Ighalo as an example.



Brighton snapped up the highly rated Tau in 2018 but, unable to secure a UK work permit, he has been sent out on loan stints by the Seagulls and is currently on a temporary spell at Club Brugge.













There has been frustration amongst some South Africans that Tau is not already at one of Europe's biggest clubs and blazing a trail across the continent.



However, South Africa coach Ntseki is keen for the pressure to be eased on Tau and thinks that it can take time to reach the top, citing the example of Ighalo.





The South Africa boss told FARPost: "Look at Ighalo, it didn’t really work out initially in England [with Watford], he went to China and returned to play for one of the world’s biggest teams [in Manchester United].







"Let’s not put him [Tau] under pressure, we all want him to play for the best team in the world, but time will tell."



Ntseki has backed Tau, who won the Premier Soccer League Footballer of the Year award for the 2017/18 campaign, to eventually come good and live up to the expectations attached to him by so many in South Africa.





"We didn’t know much about Percy, he did well for Royal Union and then going to Club Brugge, he did well again.



"It means there’s steady progress in his career. Percy will end up being the top player that we are patiently waiting for", Ntseki added.



Tau has won 25 caps at international level for South Africa, hitting the back of the net on nine occasions in the process.

