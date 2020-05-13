XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

13/05/2020 - 11:59 BST

Arsenal, Chelsea And Tottenham Tracking Teenage Midfielder

 




Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are all keeping tabs on highly rated Celtic midfielder Daniel Kelly, according to the Herald.

The 15-year-old, who is a box to box midfielder, has emerged as one of the brightest talents in Celtic's youth ranks and scouts have been flocking to watch him in action.  


 



He helped a young Celtic side finish as runners-up in the Sheffield Trophy and Celtic are desperate to make sure they see off interest in Kelly.

Manchester United and Leicester City are interested in Kelly, while Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are keeping close tabs on his situation north of the border.
 


Celtic have acted to offer Kelly terms on a pre-professional contract in a bid to hold on to him.



The teenager is a student at St Ninian's High School, which boasts a programme which has helped produce Kieran Tierney, Mikey Johnston and Anthony Ralston.

Celtic will hope Kelly can follow in the footsteps of the trio by launching a professional career at Celtic Park.
 


The Scottish giants have just lost young prospect Liam Morrison, who has opted to continue his career at Bayern Munich.

Fellow talent Barry Hepburn is tipped to follow Morrison to Germany.
 