Former Leeds Star Points To Transfer Link As Evidence of Where Whites Now Shopping For Players

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson feels the Whites are now looking at players that giants such as Chelsea want, in the shape of Metz star Habib Diallo.



The 24-year-old was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in January, with Chelsea credited with slapping in a €20m offer to take him to England.













However, Diallo could be on the move from Metz this summer and Robinson believes the French side will let him go if they are offered a tempting proposal.



Leeds could be in a position to spend on Diallo if they can secure promotion to the Premier League and Robinson is impressed by the section of the transfer market that the Whites look like playing in.





The former Whites shot-stopper thinks that much in the way Leeds signed Jean-Kevin Augustin, head coach Marcelo Bielsa will know a lot about Diallo.







“Leeds are looking at another striker, Diallo at Metz", Robinson said in an interview with MOT Leeds News.



“I know Chelsea have looked at him again and Metz are willing to sell.





“Leeds have obviously got a huge scouting network and these are the types of players they’re going for.



“Before they moved for Augustin he wasn’t that well known, but Bielsa obviously recognised talent in him and saw a player he wanted to work with.



“It’s the same with Diallo, he’s a frontman, the only thing he’s lacking is a defensive game, but he’s scored a lot of goals this season and he’s very highly-rated.



“Leeds are now competing with the likes of Chelsea and other top European teams for players like this.



“The president has come out and said they’re willing to sell him.



"The financial crisis has hit them hard and if they could get €20m for him then I think it would be a deal they would strongly look at.”



Diallo managed to score 12 goals in 26 Ligue 1 appearances before the season was brought to an early end, with Metz sitting in 15th.

